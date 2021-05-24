Graphic Packaging and International Paper partnership ends
May 24, 2021 9:02 AM ETGraphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)GPKBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) concludes its partnership with International Paper Company.
- The final tranche of the membership interests held by International Paper in Graphic Packaging International Partners were exchanged for an equivalent number of shares of Graphic Packaging common stock, resulting, Graphic Packaging owning 100% of the partnership.
- As part of the final transaction, ~22.8M membership units were exchanged for an equivalent number of shares of Graphic Packaging common stock.
- "Through the combination with International Paper's consumer packaging business, along with our other organic and inorganic growth initiatives, we have built scale across all three paperboard substrates, and have unique flexibility to quickly meet changing demand patterns for sustainable packaging solutions and deliver value for all stakeholders." said Michael Doss, President and CEO.