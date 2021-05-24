Arch Capital Group gets a new investments chief

  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) names Christine Todd as chief investment officer (or CIO), effective June 7, 2021.
  • Todd will report to Marc Grandisson, CEO of ACGL, and will have responsibility for setting the firm’s investment strategy and managing the day-to-day operations of the investment portfolio.
  • He will succeed W. Preston Hutchings who is retiring from Arch later this year, but will stay with the company as a senior adviser assisting Grandisson with special projects.
  • Todd most recently served as the Head of Fixed Income, U.S. for Amundi US, and brings over 30 years of experience to the role.
