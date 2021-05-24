Quotient proposes $95M financing led by Highbridge Capital

May 24, 2021 9:18 AM ETQuotient Limited (QTNT)QTNTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) trades 3.2% down premarket after agreeing to sell $95M principal amount of its new 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 in a private offering to institutional investors, including funds managed by Highbridge Capital Management.
  • Net proceeds will be used for continued development of the multimodal, multiplexing MosaiQ platform, to prepare for its commercial launch and for other general corporate purposes.
  • The company may issue up to an additional $15M principal amount of the notes in one or more subsequent offerings.
  • Post notes sale, the company's cash and cash equivalents on May 26, 2021 would be ~$166M.
  • Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 4.75%, payable semi-annually, and will mature in May 2026.
  • The company will have the right to redeem all or a portion of the Notes on or after May 2024 at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.