Quotient proposes $95M financing led by Highbridge Capital
May 24, 2021 9:18 AM ETQuotient Limited (QTNT)QTNTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) trades 3.2% down premarket after agreeing to sell $95M principal amount of its new 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 in a private offering to institutional investors, including funds managed by Highbridge Capital Management.
- Net proceeds will be used for continued development of the multimodal, multiplexing MosaiQ platform, to prepare for its commercial launch and for other general corporate purposes.
- The company may issue up to an additional $15M principal amount of the notes in one or more subsequent offerings.
- Post notes sale, the company's cash and cash equivalents on May 26, 2021 would be ~$166M.
- Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 4.75%, payable semi-annually, and will mature in May 2026.
- The company will have the right to redeem all or a portion of the Notes on or after May 2024 at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof.