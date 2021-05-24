Seanergy Maritime to acquire its 16th capesize vessel for $33.7M
May 24, 2021 9:18 AM ETSeanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)SHIPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP) +1.9% premarket, to purchase a Capesize vessel built in 2012 at a reputable shipyard in Japan, has a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 181,000 deadweight tons and will be renamed M/V Worldship.
- The Worldship is expected to be delivered within the third quarter of 2021.
- The company expects to fund the purchase price of $33.7M with cash on hand and debt financing and does not anticipate any off-hire or capital expenditure for this Vessel at least for the next two years.
- The company has chartered one of its Capesize vessels, the M/V Patriotship, at $31,000 per day for a period employment of 12-18 months to a major European cargo operator, beginning June 2021..
- CEO comment: " The addition of the M/V Worldship to our fleet will further enhance our operating leverage as a leading pure-play Capesize company. This should be a highly accretive transaction for our shareholders as it will be funded by Seanergy’s strong liquidity, consisting of cash on hand and loan facilities at competitive terms. Our fleet is currently operating in a decade-high freight environment, where the Capesize forward freight contracts (“FFA”) for the second half of 2021 exceed $30,000 per day. Based on the anticipated delivery of the Vessel in the mid of the third quarter of 2021, the incremental gross revenue from this acquisition may exceed $4 million for the remainder of the year.”