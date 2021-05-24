Federal Reserve steps up research, outreach on digital dollar: Lael Brainard
May 24, 2021 9:21 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- After Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell took the stance that the central bank wasn't in any rush to issue a central bank digital currency ("CBDC"), the Fed is now "stepping up its research and public engagement," Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in a prepared speech for Coindesk's 2021 Consensus Conference.
- Last week, Powell said the Fed will publish a discussion paper on the topic this summer.
- "Four developments — the growing role of digital private money, the migration to digital payments, plans for the use of foreign CBDCs in cross-border payments, and concerns about financial exclusion — are sharpening the focus on CBDCs," Brainard said.
- She pointed to risks that may arise if widely adopted stablecoins serve as the basis for new private forms of money. In the nineteenth century, for instance, "inefficiency, fraud, and instability" was rampant when there was active competition among issuers of private paper banknotes in the U.S.
- Another reason to look at the U.S. issuing a CBDC is the accelerating trend to digital payments. "The Federal Reserve remains committed to ensuring that the public has access to safe, reliable, and secure means of payment, including cash," she said. "As part of this commitment, we must explore — and try to anticipate — the extent to which households' and businesses' needs and preferences may migrate further to digital payments over time."
- And with other countries developing and, in some cases, issuing their own CBDC, "it is vital for the United States to be at the table in the development of cross-border standards," Brainard said.
- She points to a number of policy considerations, including preserving general access to safe central banking money, improving efficiency, promoting competition and diversity and lowering transaction costs, reducing cross-border frictions, increasing financial inclusion, and protecting and safeguarding privacy and financial integrity.