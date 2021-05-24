Best Buy called one of the best names to own by Barclays
May 24, 2021 9:28 AM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)BBYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Barclays is out with positive comments on Best Buy (BBY +0.4%) ahead of the retailer's earnings report.
- The firm backs its Overweight rating on Best Buy and calls its one of the best names to own in regard to valuation as it trades at just ~6.5X the FY23 EPS estimate.
- Barclays thinks sentiment on Best Buy will withstand a period of tough pandemic comparisons.
- Best Buy is due to report earnings on May 27. See consensus marks.
- Shares of Best Buy are up 2.05% premarket to $117.28.
- Best Buy has topped profit estimates in 12 straight quarters.