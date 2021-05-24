Singular Genomics Systems sets price range for its Nasdaq IPO
May 24, 2021 9:29 AM ETSingular Genomics Systems, Inc. (OMIC)OMICBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) prices its initial public offering of 8.5M common shares to the range of $20 - $22 per share, in SEC filing.
- Underwriters' overallotment option is to purchase up to an additional 1.275M shares.
- The company says net proceeds is expected to be ~$163M at the midpoint of the price range.
- Use of proceeds: "We currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, to finalize the development and commercialization of our G4 Integrated Solution; to fund the product development and commercialization of our PX Integrated Solution; and the remainder, if any, for other development work associated with advancing the integration of our core sequencing engine into other platforms and kits, working capital and other general corporate purposes," management.
- Singular was founded to develop two integrated solutions, G4 and PX, targeted at the next generation sequencing market and the cell analysis and multi-omics market. Based in La Jolla, California, it's management is headed by co-founder and CEO Andrew Spaventa, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously a founder of Truvian Sciences.
- The stock will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "OMIC"
- Marketplace contributor Donovan Jones writes on Seeking Alpha: "OMIC is still at pre-revenue stage so the IPO has significant risk"