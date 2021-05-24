Troika Media buys Crypto/NFT platform Redeeem
May 24, 2021
- Troika Media Group's (NASDAQ:TRKA) subsidiary, Redeem Acquisition Corp (RAC), has acquired Redeeem, LLC ((Redeem)). This fintech platform empowers businesses to digitize any asset and build their blockchain-based payment solutions.
- RAC has acquired substantially all of the assets and approximately $165,000 of specified liabilities of Redeeem for $1.21 million in cash and $10.89 million in the common stock of TMG that vest over three years.
- Robert Machinist, Troika’s Chairman and CEO: "The acquisition of Redeeem increases our ability to significantly grow revenue and strategic opportunities to enhance the core businesses of TMG by immediately positioning the Company as a go-to expert in the NFT and crypto space, particularly in our sports, gaming, and entertainment business, where we will provide brands new opportunities to foster fandom through NFT integration...".
- Shares +4% premarket.
