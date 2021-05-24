Troika Media buys Crypto/NFT platform Redeeem

  • Troika Media Group's (NASDAQ:TRKA) subsidiary, Redeem Acquisition Corp (RAC), has acquired Redeeem, LLC ((Redeem)). This fintech platform empowers businesses to digitize any asset and build their blockchain-based payment solutions.
  • RAC has acquired substantially all of the assets and approximately $165,000 of specified liabilities of Redeeem for $1.21 million in cash and $10.89 million in the common stock of TMG that vest over three years.
  • Robert Machinist, Troika’s Chairman and CEO: "The acquisition of Redeeem increases our ability to significantly grow revenue and strategic opportunities to enhance the core businesses of TMG by immediately positioning the Company as a go-to expert in the NFT and crypto space, particularly in our sports, gaming, and entertainment business, where we will provide brands new opportunities to foster fandom through NFT integration...".
  • Shares +4% premarket.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.