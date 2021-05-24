Dosing underway in Protagonist Therapeutics' early-stage study of PN-232
May 24, 2021 9:32 AM ETProtagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX)PTGXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The first human subject has been dosed in Protagonist Therapeutics' (PTGX +3.1%) Phase 1 study of PN-232, a novel oral interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) antagonist peptide.
- The study is designed to determine the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of PN-232 in healthy volunteers. Recruitment for the study is ongoing.
- The first-in-human study will be conducted in three parts. Part 1 is a single ascending dose study, Part 2 is multiple ascending, and Part 3 is crossover solid dose comparison and effect-of-food study.
- Protagonist and Janssen Biotech have a research, co-development and commercialization agreement for IL-23 receptor targeted therapeutics with applications in various disease areas.