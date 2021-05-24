PPD adds new multipurpose lab in China
- PPD (PPD +0.1%) announced the opening of a new multipurpose laboratory in Suzhou, China to help Western and China-based pharmaceutical and biotech companies manage their China research studies.
- “The 67,000-square-foot facility in the Suzhou New District, Jiangsu Province, offers bioanalytical, biomarker and vaccine laboratory services to support trials across all phases of pharmaceutical development,” PPD said in a statement.
- The company plans to expand the facility with the addition of approximately 300 employees over the next three years.
- By 2022, the PPD site in Suzhou aims to provide its clients the central lab services adding to the existing lab services offered at its central labs in Shanghai and Singapore.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO +0.2%) has an agreement to acquire PPD in a deal valued at $17.4B excluding debt.