Omnicom names Chris Foster as CEO of Omnicom Public Relations Group
May 24, 2021 9:58 AM ETOmnicom Group Inc. (OMC)OMCBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Omnicom (OMC +0.5%) appointed Chris Foster as CEO of Omnicom Public Relations Group (OPRG) effective June 28.
- Mr. Foster will oversee the public relations portfolio within Omnicom, focusing on talent, innovation and cross-agency collaboration to drive growth, the company said.
- Current interim CEO, John Doolittle, will become the chairman of OPRG.
- Mr. Foster has over two and a half decades of communications experience within agencies and consulting firms and serves on the board of directors for The LAGRANT Foundation, The Institute for Public Relations, 4A's, Public Relations Counsel and the University of Virginia's School of Continuing and Professional Studies and is founding member of the Black Executive CMO Alliance founded in April 2021.