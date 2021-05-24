Coinbase hires former Goldman exec to head up policy, regulatory strategy
May 24, 2021 10:08 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)COINBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Coinbase (COIN +0.4%) brings in Faryar Shirzad as chief policy officer, a Goldman Sachs veteran, to help the cryptocurrency exchange navigate the evolving global regulatory environment.
- Shirzad most recently served as Goldman's global co-head of its Office of Government Affairs.
- Before joining Goldman in 2006, he held several government roles, working at the National Security Council at the White House as deputy national security adviser for International Economic Affairs and as the U.S. G-8 Sherpa.
- "At Coinbase, we see collaboration with policy makers around the world as necessary to unlock the full potential of the cryptoeconomy, but also as a competitive advantage for our business," the company said in its blog.
- Earlier this month, Coinbase rival Apifiny added an Ernst & Young executive and a Microsoft veteran to its board ahead its move to go public.
- Earlier, Coinbase gets a Buy rating from Goldman on strength of its business model, crypto ecocsystem growth.