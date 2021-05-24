INFL is an ETF that can assist in solving inflationary concerns
May 24, 2021 10:11 AM ETHorizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL), VTI, VTV, VOE, VBRINFL, VTI, VTV, VOE, VBRBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor11 Comments
- The universe of exchange traded funds is vast in nature, with over 7,500 global ETFs that investors have at their disposal.
- While the major issuers such as BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, Invesco, and others cover the headlines, numerous under-the-radar ETFs can provide excellent value to investors as well.
- One exchange traded fund by Horizon Kinetics has quietly been on par with many larger funds in a time where investors have inflationary concerns on their minds. The exchange traded fund is the Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL).
- INFL came to market earlier this year on January 11th and has an expense ratio of 0.85%. The exchange traded fund has over 500M AUM and tends to hold 20-60 securities. This actively managed ETF according to Horizon Kinetics:
- “Seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies that are expected to benefit, either directly or indirectly, from rising prices of real assets such as those whose revenues are expected to increase with inflation without corresponding increases in expenses.”
- With investors thinking of inflation concerns, be it transitory or not, INFL can potentially help solve these issues.
- Furthermore, INFL, from a year-to-date performance standpoint, has held its own among many value-related names such as (NYSEARCA:VTI), (NYSEARCA:VTV), (NYSEARCA:VOE), and (NYSEARCA:VBR). Market participants have echoed the phrase rotation to value, which may be true or not depending on an investor’s viewpoint. Still, INFL has outperformed various value exchange traded funds.
- INFL +18.56% YTD, VTI +10.44% YTD, VTV +17.11% YTD, VOE +19.78% YTD and VBR +21.50% YTD. Also, see the below chart of a one-month performance of the above ETFs as well, INFL has led.
See the complete fact sheet and information on INFL.
- In other financial-related news, Equity ETFs have witnessed their first week of net outflows in nearly 4-months.