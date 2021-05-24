MJ Holdings sells Healthier Choices Management stock for ~$6.4M
May 24, 2021 10:23 AM ETMJ Holdings, Inc. (MJNE)MJNEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- In furtherance of its goal to be the largest Cannabis cultivation facility in Nevada, MJ Holdings (OTCPK:MJNE -4.6%) has sold its 1.5B shares of Healthier Choices Management stock netting more than $6.4M.
- Roger Bloss, Interim-CEO comments, “With an additional $6.4M on our balance sheet our Company is not only stable for the foreseeable future, but with our latest management agreements we are positioned to grow at a rapid pace. Our plans are to continue to attract amazing, innovative growers that will invest in our Farm and further enhance the value of our infrastructure and, of course, our revenue stream. In essence, we are on track with our risk adverse plan to create significant revenue that will enhance our net operating profit as we are contracted with our managers/growers to collect 10% of post-tax proceeds plus expenses. We expect our cash position as a result of operations to climb from here while we consider our options for additional management agreements to enhance our growth.”