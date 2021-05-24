ARK Invest eyes Volkswagen as a potential electric vehicle disruptor

May 24, 2021 10:38 AM ETVolkswagen AG (VLKAF)VLKAFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor28 Comments
  • ARK Invest thinks Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) is making progress with its huge transition from a legacy auto manufacturer to a software-enabled electric/autonomous vehicle player.
  • An autonomous robotaxi fleet is potentially part of the Volkswagen plan. Per analyst Tasha Keeney, Volkswagen says if it launches an autonomous service it could charge vehicle owners 7 euros per hour and hit profitability. By Keeney's math, Volkswagen's platform would cost drivers roughly $1 per mile, which is less expensive than the average taxi today, but below the $0.25 cost per mile estimate from ARK on where a robotaxis platform at scale will be priced profitably. Keeney thinks Volkswagen will shift to a per mile pricing setup to stay competitive.
  • Last week, Citi was out with a positive note on Volkswagen. The firm sees the German automaker as a structural winner of the electric transformation in the industry.
