Circor gains on potential speculation of renewed interest from Crane
May 24, 2021 10:44 AM ETCIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR), CRCIR, CRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Circor (NYSE:CIR) rose just over 1.1% after some speculation that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) could potentially show renewed interest in the company.
- Crane's announcement today that it's selling its engineered materials segment to Grupo Verzatec for $360M may be a sign that the company could look to do amajor deal and could look again to acquire Circor after Crane's bids were rejected in 2019, Dealreporter speculated in its "morning flash" piece.
- Circor may have gained an ally in a potential sale after it added Bruce Lisman, former chairman of JPMorgan Global Equities its board last year, according to the report. Lisman was one of Gamco's nominees that won a board seat after the fund threatened a proxy contest after it was frustrated by the Circor sale situation.
- Crane rose 0.9%.
- Crane has an investor meeting scheduled for Wednesday and Circor has an annual meeting tomorrow.