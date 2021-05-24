Day One Biopharmaceuticals sets IPO terms valuing cancer-drug maker at nearly $1B
May 24, 2021
- Child-cancer drug developer Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) announced terms Monday for its IPO, disclosing plans to offer investors 8.4M shares at $14-$16 apiece -- valuing the firm at up to $960M.
- Day One wrote in a revised S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it expects to raise $113.2M if its initial public offering prices at a midpoint $15 a share. That will rise to $130.8M if underwriters exercise options to buy an extra 1.26M shares for overallotments.
- The firm added that it will have some 58.8M shares following the IPO, or 60M if underwriters exercise all overallotment options. At that level, Day One will have as much as a $960M nondiluted valuation if the offering prices at $16 and underwriters purchase all overallotment shares.
- Plans call for California-based Day One to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “DAWN.”
- The company is currently developing two drugs aimed primarily at treated children with cancer. DAWN’s main experimental drug DAY101 is a brain-penetrant, highly selective type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor designed to fight brain and spine cancers.
- Day One plans to soon launch a Phase 2 trial of the drug on children with relapsed or progressive low-grade glioma, which the company wrote in its S-1 is the most common brain tumor that young people face.
- DAWN is also developing a second drug called pimasertib, a highly selective small-molecule inhibitor of mitogen-activated protein kinase kinases 1 and 2. Researchers hope that pimasertib can treat childhood cancers when used in combination with DAY101.