Utz Brands, Ferrara partner to create new snack food variety packs
May 24, 2021 Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ)
- Utz Brands (UTZ -0.4%) announces a partnership with Ferrara, a related company of the Ferrero Group, to create new snack food variety packs.
- "Responding to the growing consumer demand for variety packs, this partnership aligns category leaders with iconic brand portfolios and significant retail reach capabilities, a powerful combination," the company said.
- In January of 2022, the Ferrara and Utz partnership will launch a diverse portfolio of different sized snack variety packs, competitively priced with suggested retail prices ranging from $4.99-$12.99 and will include a range of sweet and salty snack foods, such as cookies, pretzels, cheeseballs, popcorn and more.