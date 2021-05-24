Utz Brands, Ferrara partner to create new snack food variety packs

May 24, 2021 11:01 AM ETUtz Brands, Inc. (UTZ)UTZBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Utz Brands (UTZ -0.4%) announces a partnership with Ferrara, a related company of the Ferrero Group, to create new snack food variety packs.
  • "Responding to the growing consumer demand for variety packs, this partnership aligns category leaders with iconic brand portfolios and significant retail reach capabilities, a powerful combination," the company said.
  • In January of 2022, the Ferrara and Utz partnership will launch a diverse portfolio of different sized snack variety packs, competitively priced with suggested retail prices ranging from $4.99-$12.99 and will include a range of sweet and salty snack foods, such as cookies, pretzels, cheeseballs, popcorn and more.
