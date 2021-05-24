Cavitation Technologies receives purchase orders for four Nano Reactor systems

  • Cavitation Technologies (OTCQB:CVAT -2.6%) completes four sales agreements of the patented Nano Reactor systems at vegetable oil refineries in North America.
  • The Nano Reactor® systems are expected to be shipped in Q1 and generating a total revenue of ~$1.4M in the company’s fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
  • The purchase orders comes from previous customers and the company anticipates receiving an aggregate revenue of ~$730,000 for the systems.
  • "Internationally, there is good news as well as the global oilseed farming market is expected to grow from $370 billion in 2020 to over $391 billion in 2021, marking a compound annual growth rate of 5.8%. The market is expected to reach $519.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.” commented Neil Voloshin, CFO/COO.
