Vuzix bags smart glasses orders for over $1.2M from Rods & Cones
May 24, 2021 11:56 AM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)VUZIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Vuzix (VUZI -0.1%) receives new orders from Rods & Cones, a provider of a fully virtual surgical-collaboration platform, for monthly deliveries of Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses beginning immediately and over the remainder of 2021.
- The orders valued more than $1.2M at current exchange rates, will support optimized remote interactions between surgeons and experts in the operating theatre using Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses.
- "Vuzix Smart Glasses are ideally suited to be an integral part the Rods & Cones surgical-collaboration platform and we are pleased to help support their current, as well as future deployments across their network of healthcare professionals to deliver surgical and medical services," said Paul Travers, President and CEO.