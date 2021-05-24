Power REIT acquires greenhouse cultivation and processing facility, transaction accretive

May 24, 2021 12:06 PM ETPower REIT (PW)PWBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Power REIT (PW +2.8%) through its wholly owned subsidiary acquired a 35-acre property located in Huerfano County, Colorado which currently has multiple greenhouses and support buildings which will be upgraded through a redevelopment plan that Power REIT will fund along with the new construction of additional greenhouse space.
  • The company's total capital commitment for the project is ~$3.9M including the property acquisition cost.
  • The property also has ample acreage for future expansion which Power REIT intends to finance.
  • Separately, PropCo entered into a 20-year triple-net lease with Walsenburg Cannabis, operating the cannabis cultivation facility; post initial 20-year term, the lease provides two, five-year renewal options.
  • The lease is immediately accretive to Core FFO by adding straight-line annual rent of ~$729K, representing an unleveraged Core FFO yield of ~18.8% on Power REIT's invested capital.

  • After an initial deferred rent period, PropCo will be provided with a full return of its invested capital over the next three years post which it will receive ~13% yield increasing thereafter at 3% annually.
  • Based on the impact from Power REIT’s recent Rights Offering and assuming the full deployment of its remaining proceeds ($22.6M) into additional acquisitions at an average 16% yield to common equity, Power REIT estimates a forward Core FFO per share run rate of $3.22 (compared to current Core FFO run rate of ~$7.2M).
  • More details here: May Investor Presentation
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.