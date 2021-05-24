Power REIT acquires greenhouse cultivation and processing facility, transaction accretive
May 24, 2021 12:06 PM ETPower REIT (PW)PWBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Power REIT (PW +2.8%) through its wholly owned subsidiary acquired a 35-acre property located in Huerfano County, Colorado which currently has multiple greenhouses and support buildings which will be upgraded through a redevelopment plan that Power REIT will fund along with the new construction of additional greenhouse space.
- The company's total capital commitment for the project is ~$3.9M including the property acquisition cost.
- The property also has ample acreage for future expansion which Power REIT intends to finance.
- Separately, PropCo entered into a 20-year triple-net lease with Walsenburg Cannabis, operating the cannabis cultivation facility; post initial 20-year term, the lease provides two, five-year renewal options.
- The lease is immediately accretive to Core FFO by adding straight-line annual rent of ~$729K, representing an unleveraged Core FFO yield of ~18.8% on Power REIT's invested capital.
- After an initial deferred rent period, PropCo will be provided with a full return of its invested capital over the next three years post which it will receive ~13% yield increasing thereafter at 3% annually.
- Based on the impact from Power REIT’s recent Rights Offering and assuming the full deployment of its remaining proceeds ($22.6M) into additional acquisitions at an average 16% yield to common equity, Power REIT estimates a forward Core FFO per share run rate of $3.22 (compared to current Core FFO run rate of ~$7.2M).
- More details here: May Investor Presentation