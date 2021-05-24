DraftKings reported to have shown an interest in Bleacher Report last year
- DraftKings (DKNG +8.5%) trades higher on the day after a report indicates that the company approached AT&T's (NYSE:T) WarnerMedia about acquiring Bleacher Report in the early part of last year.
- Sources say Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)-backed Group Nine Media also showed an interest in the sports media property.
- The report is more even intriguing with Discovery and WarnerMedia planning to merge and potentially needing to shed assets.
- If DraftKings were to make a move to acquire Bleacher Report, the property would be a natural rival to Penn National Gaming's (NASDAQ:PENN) Barstool sports in integrating sports betting and sports news.
DKNG trades at its highest level since May 7.