Exxon pledges two new board members with energy industry, climate experience

May 24, 2021 12:57 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor40 Comments
  • Two days before its annual meeting with shareholders will vote on the company's board, Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.9%) discloses plans to appoint two new directors, one with energy industry experience and one with climate experience.
  • Engine No. 1, which has nominated four candidates to the Exxon board, urges shareholders "not to let this last-minute tactic influence your vote," saying the company has been "open to new directors that it approves, rather than trusting the shareholder vote."
  • The vote looks like it will come down to big fund owners BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street - which hold more than 20% of Exxon's stock combined - and Exxon's huge retail investor base, which accounts for nearly half of its outstanding shares.
  • Proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and ISS last week joined a growing list of pension funds and asset managers in supporting at least some of Engine No. 1's board nominees.
