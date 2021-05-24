AutoZone FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
May 24, 2021 1:37 PM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)AZOBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $19.85 (+37.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.25B (+16.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Comparable sales of +15.2%; and Gross margin of 53.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, AZO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.