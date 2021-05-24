Dycom Industries Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 24, 2021 1:40 PM ETDycom Industries, Inc. (DY)DYBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-77.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $753.65M (-7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.