Golden Nugget Online Gaming tracks higher again as ten-day rally extends

  • Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG +5.3%) continues to rally and is now up 27% from its low mark on May 13 following the company's Q1 earnings report.
  • Though thinly-covered, Golden Nugget is viewed favorably by Seeking Alpha authors and Wall Street analysts with opinions and ratings out.
  • Notably, Jefferies analyst David Katz thinks Golden Nugget is uniquely positioned to capture the higher-margin iGaming customers and achieve profitability earlier than peers. The firm's price target implies shares will more than double from their current level.
  • Earlier this year, Golden Nugget Online Gaming struck a deal with Tioga Downs Race Track for future online gaming market access in the state of New York.
  • Golden Nugget trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
