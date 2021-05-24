Golden Nugget Online Gaming tracks higher again as ten-day rally extends
May 24, 2021 1:45 PM ETGolden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (GNOG)GNOGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG +5.3%) continues to rally and is now up 27% from its low mark on May 13 following the company's Q1 earnings report.
- Though thinly-covered, Golden Nugget is viewed favorably by Seeking Alpha authors and Wall Street analysts with opinions and ratings out.
- Notably, Jefferies analyst David Katz thinks Golden Nugget is uniquely positioned to capture the higher-margin iGaming customers and achieve profitability earlier than peers. The firm's price target implies shares will more than double from their current level.
- Earlier this year, Golden Nugget Online Gaming struck a deal with Tioga Downs Race Track for future online gaming market access in the state of New York.
- Golden Nugget trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.