Zscaler FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
May 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)ZSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $163.75M (+48.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 0 downward.
