Bank of England's Andrew Bailey calls cryptocurrency 'dangerous'
May 24, 2021 1:47 PM ETBTC-USD, ETH-USD, BNB-USDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor52 Comments
- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, long a cryptocurrency skeptic, told the U.K. parliament's Treasury Committee that crypto and similar assets are a danger to the public, Reuters reports.
- "I'm skeptical about crypto-assets, frankly, because they're dangerous and there's a huge enthusiasm out there," he said, according to the report.
- Back in 2017, Bailey, who then led the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority said, "If you want to invest in bitcoin, be prepared to lose all your money."
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rises ~14% to ~$37.5K on Monday, after the world's largest crypto slumped on Sunday and for most of last week; ethereum (ETH-USD) jumps 30% to $2,499, and Binance Coin (BNB-USD) surges 40% to ~$320. Bridgewater's Ray Dalio says he now owns bitcoin.
- Central bank digital currencies, though, are another matter. Last month, the U.K.'s central bank formed a task force to explore issuing a CBDC.
- Meanwhile, the U.S. is stepping up its research into CBDCs, with the Fed planning to issue a discussion paper this summer.