Bank of England's Andrew Bailey calls cryptocurrency 'dangerous'

May 24, 2021 1:47 PM ETBTC-USD, ETH-USD, BNB-USDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor52 Comments
  • Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, long a cryptocurrency skeptic, told the U.K. parliament's Treasury Committee that crypto and similar assets are a danger to the public, Reuters reports.
  • "I'm skeptical about crypto-assets, frankly, because they're dangerous and there's a huge enthusiasm out there," he said, according to the report.
  • Back in 2017, Bailey, who then led the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority said, "If you want to invest in bitcoin, be prepared to lose all your money."
  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rises ~14% to ~$37.5K on Monday, after the world's largest crypto slumped on Sunday and for most of last week; ethereum (ETH-USD) jumps 30% to $2,499, and Binance Coin (BNB-USD) surges 40% to ~$320. Bridgewater's Ray Dalio says he now owns bitcoin.
  • Central bank digital currencies, though, are another matter. Last month, the U.K.'s central bank formed a task force to explore issuing a CBDC.
  • Meanwhile, the U.S. is stepping up its research into CBDCs, with the Fed planning to issue a discussion paper this summer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.