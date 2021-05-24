Agilent Technologies FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETAgilent Technologies, Inc. (A)ABy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+16.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.4B (+12.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, A has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.