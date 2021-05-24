Nordstrom Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETNordstrom, Inc. (JWN)JWNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.52 (+76.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.89B (+36.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, JWN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.