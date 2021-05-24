Stem initiated Buy at Goldman Sachs on solid backlog supporting growth
May 24, 2021 1:56 PM ETStem, Inc. (STEM)STEMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Provider of smart energy storage networks, Stem (STEM +8.0%) rides higher on Goldman Sachs Buy initiation with PT $30 indicating a upside of 26.8% from current levels.
- The networks digitally interconnect energy assets and redistribute, defer, and arbitrage power to provide value for customers.
- In the past 5 days, the stock has garnered 22.5% while in past 6-months it accumulated 121%.
- Analyst Brian Lee says that with a "solid backlog supporting strong near-to-medium term revenue growth on the back of secular trends" in renewable energy and battery demand, Stem can grow revenue at 140% annually through 2023.
- In its latest investor presentation, the company reported $200M of contracted backlog (as of Jan.17, 2021).
- Clean Energy Technology Convergence: Disruption and Exponential Growth:
- Last week, the company appointed ex-top company executives for legal chief position and VP, Corporate Development.
- SA Contributor Scott Pang recently wrote that Stem is at the forefront of the hottest sector in this decade in his article, "Stem Is Not At Its Summit"