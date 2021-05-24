Urban Outfitters Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETUrban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)URBNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+110.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $900.51M (+53.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Gross margin of 28.7%; and Comparable retail segment sales of +37.6%.
- Over the last 2 years, URBN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.