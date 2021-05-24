FTC Solar sizzles on multiple Buy ratings coming out of quiet period
May 24, 2021 3:58 PM ETFTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI)FTCIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- FTC Solar (FTCI +8.8%) soars as much as 10% after winning widespread buy ratings from analysts, marking the end of a quiet period for banks that underwrote its IPO last month.
- Bank of America's Julien Dumoulin-Smith believes FTC is more insulated than peers because of a different steel contract structure with locked-in prices vs. open contracts, and customer agreements have a provision to pass through most of the cost to customers; he rates the stock at Buy with a $12 price target.
- Credit Suisse's Mike Weinstein - who recently upgraded peer Array Technologies - stands out with a $23 PT along with his Outperform rating, saying FTC "benefits from strong growth opportunities from a growing solar market with increasing tracker penetration, as asset light contract manufacturing business model and strong cash position."
- Starting shares at Strong Buy, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov "finds much to like about FTC," including developer-friendly product attributes that enable easier installation and improved performance, and ultra-low capital intensity, which translates into ample free cash flow.
- FTC's IPO priced at a disappointing $13/share, well below the expected $18-$20 range.