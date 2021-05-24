Zymergen reports 26% growth in Q1 prelim revenue

May 24, 2021 4:13 PM ETZymergen Inc. (ZY)ZYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) reported Q1 prelim financials with revenue of $3.7M (+26% Y/Y) led by impact of new and acquired contracts and all relating to R&D services agreements and Collaboration revenue.
  • Total operating expenses surged 32.8% led by increase in R&D activities for developing Hyaline production processes, as well as the additional costs associated with becoming a public company.
  • Net loss is seen at $84.6M.
  • As of Mar.31, 2021, cash and equivalents are seen at $121M; post quarter end, Zymergen completed its IPO in April 2021 raising ~$530M in net proceeds.
