Zymergen reports 26% growth in Q1 prelim revenue
May 24, 2021 Zymergen Inc. (ZY)
- Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) reported Q1 prelim financials with revenue of $3.7M (+26% Y/Y) led by impact of new and acquired contracts and all relating to R&D services agreements and Collaboration revenue.
- Total operating expenses surged 32.8% led by increase in R&D activities for developing Hyaline production processes, as well as the additional costs associated with becoming a public company.
- Net loss is seen at $84.6M.
- As of Mar.31, 2021, cash and equivalents are seen at $121M; post quarter end, Zymergen completed its IPO in April 2021 raising ~$530M in net proceeds.