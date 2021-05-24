Hydrofarm surges 4% on acquisition of House & Garden

  • Hydrofarm (NASDAQ:HYFM) to acquire House & Garden, a Humboldt County, Calif.-based producer of quality nutrients.
  • The announcement follows recent acquisition of nutrient manufacturer HEAVY 16 as the company accelerates its acquisition strategy.
  • The company will fund the purchase price of ~$125M using its existing cash resources, making House & Garden a wholly owned indirect subsidiary.
  • Quick look at the company financials here.

  • The acquisition continues company's strategic efforts to acquire manufacturers of branded products in key CEA product categories.
  • Shares +4.2% during after hours of trading.
