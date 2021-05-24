Hydrofarm surges 4% on acquisition of House & Garden
May 24, 2021 4:24 PM ETHydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM)HYFMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA6 Comments
- Hydrofarm (NASDAQ:HYFM) to acquire House & Garden, a Humboldt County, Calif.-based producer of quality nutrients.
- The announcement follows recent acquisition of nutrient manufacturer HEAVY 16 as the company accelerates its acquisition strategy.
- The company will fund the purchase price of ~$125M using its existing cash resources, making House & Garden a wholly owned indirect subsidiary.
- Quick look at the company financials here.
- The acquisition continues company's strategic efforts to acquire manufacturers of branded products in key CEA product categories.
- Shares +4.2% during after hours of trading.