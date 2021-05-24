Rexford Industrial Realty to raise capital through 9M stock offering
May 24, 2021 4:27 PM ETRexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)REXRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) trades 1.3% down after hours on commencing an underwritten public offering of 9M shares by the forward purchasers or their affiliates.
- Shares may also be offered by underwriters directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the NYSE.
- The company expects to enter into forward sale agreements with each of J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities.
- The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares; any cash proceeds that it receives on settlement of the forward sale agreements to its operating partnership who will use such proceeds to fund future acquisitions, fund development or redevelopment activities and for general corporate purposes.