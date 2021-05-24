Ocwen Financial stock rises 2.8% after agreement to buy MSRs with UPB of $48B

  • Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) stock gains 2.8% after the mortgage servicer's PHH Mortgage enters an agreement with AmeriHome Mortgage to purchase, in bulk, mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") with a total unpaid principal balance of ~$48B.
  • The bulk MSR portfolio is comprised of ~178K mortgage loans sold to or securitized by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.
  • As of March 31, 2021, PHH serviced ~1.1M loans and this transaction is expected to increase its total servicing portfolio by ~16%.
  • The deal is expected to close late in Q2 2021, with the loans underlying the MSR portfolio expected to transfer to PHH in September 2021.
  • During Ocwen’s Q1 2021 earnings update, the company disclosed it had entered into letters of intent for the bulk purchase of MSRs with a total unpaid principal balance of approximately $68B, which included the ~$48B bulk MSR portfolio with AmeriHome.
