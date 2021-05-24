Ault Global stock soars 18% as Q1 revenue more than doubles
May 24, 2021 5:11 PM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)NILEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Ault Global (NYSE:DPW) stock surges 18% in after-hours trading as the company reported that Q1 revenue more than doubled from a year ago, helped by its cryptocurrency lending and trading activities.
- Total revenue of $13.2M rose from $5.61M a year earlier.
- By segment, GWW revenue of $6.35M rose 45% Y/Y; Coolisys revenue of $1.38M increased 17%; crypto mining revenue of $130K compares with nil a year ago; and lending and trading activities revenue soared to $5.21M vs. $36K a year ago.
- The company resumed cryptocurrency mining operations with ~1,000 miners during March 2021.
- Q1 operating expenses of $6.9M increased from $4.7M a year earlier.
- Q1 net income of $2.0M vs. a $6.5M loss in the year-ago quarter and represents its first quarterly profit under current management.
- Earlier, Ault Global Holdings reports Q1 results