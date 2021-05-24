Ault Global stock soars 18% as Q1 revenue more than doubles

May 24, 2021 5:11 PM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)NILEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Ault Global (NYSE:DPW) stock surges 18% in after-hours trading as the company reported that Q1 revenue more than doubled from a year ago, helped by its cryptocurrency lending and trading activities.
  • Total revenue of $13.2M rose from $5.61M a year earlier.
  • By segment, GWW revenue of $6.35M rose 45% Y/Y; Coolisys revenue of $1.38M increased 17%; crypto mining revenue of $130K compares with nil a year ago; and lending and trading activities revenue soared to $5.21M vs. $36K a year ago.
  • The company resumed cryptocurrency mining operations with ~1,000 miners during March 2021.
  • Q1 operating expenses of $6.9M increased from $4.7M a year earlier.
  • Q1 net income of $2.0M vs. a $6.5M loss in the year-ago quarter and represents its first quarterly profit under current management.
  • Earlier, Ault Global Holdings reports Q1 results
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.