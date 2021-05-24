Alaska Air lifts Q2 cash flow guidance, reaffirms revenue view
May 24, 2021 5:46 PM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)ALKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) -1.1% post-market despite raising its cash flow guidance for Q2, now seeing cash flow from operations of $550M-$650M vs. its prior outlook of $450M-$550M.
- But the company still sees Q2 total revenues falling 32%-37% vs. 2019 levels, capacity dropping ~20%, revenue passengers down 28%-33%, and passenger load factor 70%-75% vs. 2019, unchanged from previous guidance.
- Cash flow improvements "are primarily a result of continued improvement in demand for future air travel, better than expected cash inflows from our affinity card partner, and an additional payment from the second round of funds from the Payroll Support Program," Alaska Air says.
- The company still expects Q2 pre-tax margin to come in at breakeven and positive Q3 pre-tax margin, "driven by demand for leisure travel that has reached 2019 levels, and modest improvements in demand for business travel which is at ~25% of 2019 levels."
- Expecting domestic travel to return to pre-COVID levels by summer 2022, Alaska Airlines said recently that it plans to add 30 mainline and regional aircraft to boost capacity in the years ahead.