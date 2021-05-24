Biggest German landlord Vonovia to buy Deutsche Wohnen in €19B deal

May 24, 2021 7:34 PM ETVonovia SE (VNNVF), VONOY, DTCWYVNNVF, VONOY, DTCWYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor19 Comments
  • In the biggest-ever takeover in European real estate, Germany's Vonovia (OTCPK:VNNVF, OTCPK:VONOY) offers to acquire rival Deutsche Wohnen (OTCPK:DTCWY) for ~€19B ($23B) in a deal that would create Europe's largest residential real estate group.
  • Under the deal terms, Vonovia will offer €53.03/share for each Deutsche Wohnen share, including a proposed cash dividend.
  • Vonovia says it is planning a rights issue of as much as €8B to fund the takeover.
  • The third time could be the charm, as the latest move marks the third time Vonovia has tried to buy Deutsche Wohnen.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.