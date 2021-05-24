Biggest German landlord Vonovia to buy Deutsche Wohnen in €19B deal
- In the biggest-ever takeover in European real estate, Germany's Vonovia (OTCPK:VNNVF, OTCPK:VONOY) offers to acquire rival Deutsche Wohnen (OTCPK:DTCWY) for ~€19B ($23B) in a deal that would create Europe's largest residential real estate group.
- Under the deal terms, Vonovia will offer €53.03/share for each Deutsche Wohnen share, including a proposed cash dividend.
- Vonovia says it is planning a rights issue of as much as €8B to fund the takeover.
- The third time could be the charm, as the latest move marks the third time Vonovia has tried to buy Deutsche Wohnen.