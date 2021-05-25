Clayton, Dubilier-backed water-equipment firm Core & Main files for IPO

May 24, 2021 8:01 PM ETBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
  • Water-systems products company Core & Main (CNM) has disclosed plans for an IPO at a $100M placeholder value, although the company is likely actually worth billions of dollars.
  • Core & Main filed an S-1 form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to stage on initial public offering. However, the Missouri-based firm didn’t specify how many shares it expects to sell or at what price, making accurately calculating the company’s value impossible.
  • That said, venture-capital firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice created Core & Main in 2017 by buying HD Supply’s Waterworks division for $2.5B. Since then, Core & Main has purchased more than a half-dozen firms that make water pipes and other infrastructure products, presumably boosting the firm’s value even higher.
  • Funds associated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice remain major shareholders in the company, although Core & Main didn’t specify in its S-1 exactly how much of the business Clayton, Dubilier currently owns.
  • Core & Main bills itself as a top U.S. distributor of products used in the collection of water, wastewater and storm drainage, as well as in fire-protection systems. The company sells its goods and services to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors.
  • “Our specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure,” Core & Main wrote in its S-1. “We are one of only two national distributors operating across large and highly fragmented markets, which we estimate to represent approximately $27 billion in annual spend.”
  • The firm, which plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol (CNM), said it serves as “a critical link between over 4,500 suppliers and a diverse and longstanding base of over 60,000 customers.”
  • “Given our scale, technical expertise and the specialized and critical nature of the products we distribute, we believe we have been, and will continue to be, well-positioned to drive the adoption of new technologies that enhance the way water is managed, distributed and used,” Core & Main wrote.
  • CNM added that it currently has some 285 offices spread across 47 U.S. states and 170 metropolitan statistical areas.
  • The company reported that its net sales rose 7.5% year on year in its fiscal year ended Jan. 31 to reach some $3.6B. That helped push net income attributable to pre-IPO partners up 8% during the latest fiscal year to $44.5M:

