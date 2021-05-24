GSE Systems soars on deal for Japan LNG terminal project
May 24, 2021 4:14 PM ETGSE Systems, Inc. (GVP), ABBGVP, ABBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) closed +27.8% to $1.77/share, best in nearly two months, after announcing its collaboration with ABB Bailey Japan (NYSE:ABB) resulted in a significant project to provide process simulation for the Nihonkai LNG Niigata terminal in Japan.
- GSE says the liquefied natural gas project covers software and services scope which will include modeling processes using its JPro Tools simulation software, which will then be integrated with ABB's automation system.
- "Together we are using simulation solutions to drive efficiency for clean, reliable, safe and inexpensive energy across Japan," says GSE Solutions President and CEO Kyle Loudermilk, adding that the project may lead to "more opportunities which the two companies have been developing together."