Shoals climbs as Credit Suisse upgrades, saying supply chain worries overdone
May 24, 2021 1:12 PM ETShoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS)SHLSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Shoals Technologies (SHLS +5.6%) rallies more than 5% after winning a new bull at Credit Suisse, which says the stock's recent drop due to investor concerns about solar projects possibly being pushed back due to system cost inflation was overdone.
- Upgrading shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $40 price target, Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein says Shoals shares are no longer factoring in benefits tied to President Biden's policies after the stock plunged 30% just since late April.
- "We don't see any impact to the company's cost structure from higher commodity input costs and shipping costs affecting manufacturers in the supply chain due to its ability to pass along higher commodity costs, localized and vertically controlled manufacturing [and] design in the U.S., and lower outbound shipping cost," Weinstein writes.
- Goldman Sachs recently upgraded Shoals and other solar names to Buy, saying the group had suffered too much.