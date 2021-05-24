Plains All American, Plains GP lifted to UBS Top Picks List on Permian outlook
May 24, 2021
- Plains All American Pipeline (PAA +1.6%) and Plains GP Holdings (PAGP +2.2%) reach their best levels since last June after both names are added to UBS' Top Pick List because of a stronger Permian production outlook.
- "Higher production expectations improves PAA/PAGP's standing and opens the door to a more constructive re-contracting cycle on Gulf-oriented pipelines," UBS writes.
- Plains forecasts Permian exit volumes will jump 200K-300K bbl/day from the end of 2020 to 4.4M-4.5M bbl/day at year-end 2021, below UBS' own outlook of a 4.8M bbl/day exit rate and pointing to upside to Plains' projections.
- Also, at the EIC conference, Plains management noted a reasonable scenario that would result in 500K bbl/day of growth annually for the next few years, reaching 6M bbl/day of production by 2025, UBS says.
- Plains boasts "has an incredible coverage ratio that could result in the distribution being increased starting in 2022," Power Hedge writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.