European shares mostly higher; German economy shrank 1.8% in Q1

May 25, 2021 4:16 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • London -0.07%.
  • Germany +0.75%. Germany's economy contracted by 1.8% Q/Q and by 3.1% Y/Y in Q1, compared to Reuters forecast of 1.7% drop and a decline of 3.0%, respectively.
  • Exports increased by 1.8% on the quarter helped by strong demand from the U.S. and China, while imports rose 3.8%.
  • Household spending fell by 5.4% on the quarter as the savings rate rose to a record high of 23.2%.
  • Germany May Ifo business climate index 99.2 vs 98.0 expected, prior 96.6 (revised).
  • France +0.06%.
  • Euro zone bond yields fell amid receding inflations fears. Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield was at -0.154%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.80%. Italy’s 10-year yield was down 2 bps at 0.9984%.
