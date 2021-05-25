Nordic American Tankers EPS in-line, misses on revenue

May 25, 2021 5:52 AM ETNordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)NATBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.16 in-line.
  • Revenue of $18.81M (-78.2% Y/Y) misses by $3.98M.
  • Adj. EBITDA came in at -$1.3M for the first quarter 2021, compared to an EBITDA for the previous quarter of -$5.1M.
  • Despite OPEC Oil production cuts during 1Q 2021, the average time charter equivalent (TCE) came in at $9,400 per day per ship; up from previous quarter TCE of $8,700 per day per ship.
  • The operating costs per ship are about USD8K per day.
  • Press Release
