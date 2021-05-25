Boeing bags order for 14 Boeing 737 MAX Jets from SMBC Aviation Capital
May 25, 2021 By: Niloofer Shaikh
- With a view to return to air travel and modernize narrow body fleets to reduce fuel use and carbon emissions, SMBC Aviation Capital has ordered 14 additional Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737-8 jets, growing its 737 MAX portfolio.
- The new purchase builds SMBC Aviation Capital's 737 MAX portfolio to 121 jets, expanding their investment in Boeing's single-aisle family. SMBC Aviation Capital also continues to incorporate new 737 MAX airplanes into the global fleet.
- "SMBC has been actively managing its portfolio in a very dynamic market. With this new order for the fuel-efficient 737-8, the lessor is well positioned to help its customers capture domestic travel demand in several countries and regions," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "We are honored by SMBC's trust in the 737 family, and we look forward to partnering with them to support airlines for the market recovery ahead."
- Shares up 0.7% premarket.