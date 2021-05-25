American Assets Trust to acquire Eastgate Office Park in Bellevue for $125 million

  • American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) has agreed to acquire Eastgate Office Park, consisting of ~280,000 sq. ft., a multi-tenant office campus in the premier I-90 corridor submarket of Bellevue, Washington.
  • Eastgate Office Park is currently greater than 95% leased to a diversified tenant base with a weighted average lease term of ~3 years.
  • The Company believes that contractual lease rates are below prevailing market rates for the submarket.
  • The purchase price of $125 million is expected to be paid with cash on hand.
  • The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.
