American Assets Trust to acquire Eastgate Office Park in Bellevue for $125 million
May 25, 2021 6:25 AM ETAmerican Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT)AATBy: SA News Team
- American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) has agreed to acquire Eastgate Office Park, consisting of ~280,000 sq. ft., a multi-tenant office campus in the premier I-90 corridor submarket of Bellevue, Washington.
- Eastgate Office Park is currently greater than 95% leased to a diversified tenant base with a weighted average lease term of ~3 years.
- The Company believes that contractual lease rates are below prevailing market rates for the submarket.
- The purchase price of $125 million is expected to be paid with cash on hand.
- The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.