FDA accepts TG Therapeutics' application for ublituximab + ukoniq in blood cancer
May 25, 2021 7:20 AM ETTG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)TGTXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor13 Comments
- The FDA has accepted TG Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:TGTX) Biologics License Application (BLA) for ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, in combination with Ukoniq (umbralisib), as a treatment for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
- The FDA has set a PDUFA goal date of March 25, 2022.
- In addition, the Agency also notified that it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.
- The BLA submission was based on the results of the UNITY-CLL trial, evaluating ublituximab + Ukoniq compared to obinutuzumab + chlorambucil in CLL, wherein the trial met its primary endpoint of superior progression-free survival.