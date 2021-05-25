FDA accepts TG Therapeutics' application for ublituximab + ukoniq in blood cancer

  • The FDA has accepted TG Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:TGTX) Biologics License Application (BLA) for ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, in combination with Ukoniq (umbralisib), as a treatment for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
  • The FDA has set a PDUFA goal date of March 25, 2022.
  • In addition, the Agency also notified that it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.
  • The BLA submission was based on the results of the UNITY-CLL trial, evaluating ublituximab + Ukoniq compared to obinutuzumab + chlorambucil in CLL, wherein the trial met its primary endpoint of superior progression-free survival.
