Shift Technologies prices upsized convertible notes offering of $125M
May 25, 2021 7:22 AM ETShift Technologies, Inc. (SFT)
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) priced its upsized offering of $125M (compared to earlier $75M) principal amount of 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2026.
- Initial purchasers granted 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $25M principal amount of the notes.
- The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on May 27, 2021 and is estimated to result in ~$119.7M in net proceeds to Shift.
- The notes will bear annual interest of 4.75%, payable semi-annually in arrears, commencing on Nov.15.
- Notes will mature on May 15, 2026.
- Of the total, ~$23.6M net proceeds will be used for paying the cost of the capped call transactions and remaining for general corporate purposes.
- Shares trading 0.9% down premarket