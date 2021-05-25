Shift Technologies prices upsized convertible notes offering of $125M

  • Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) priced its upsized offering of $125M (compared to earlier $75M) principal amount of 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2026.
  • Initial purchasers granted 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $25M principal amount of the notes.
  • The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on May 27, 2021 and is estimated to result in ~$119.7M in net proceeds to Shift.
  • The notes will bear annual interest of 4.75%, payable semi-annually in arrears, commencing on Nov.15.
  • Notes will mature on May 15, 2026.
  • Of the total, ~$23.6M net proceeds will be used for paying the cost of the capped call transactions and remaining for general corporate purposes.
  • Shares trading 0.9% down premarket
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.